December 05, 2022
Trump International Beach Resort Turns Up the Fun
From stylishly furnished rooms to spacious suites featuring a living/dining room, a kitchen, as well as a washer and dryer, guests will find the Trump International Beach Resort Miami to be a home away from home.
Even furry loved ones can tag along as the resort is pet friendly, taking away the hassle of finding dog care while going away.
When it comes to amenities, Trump International does not disappoint.
Guests can enjoy a zero-entry grotto-style swimming pool, private air-conditioned poolside cabanas, a full-service spa, a sports court and Planet Kids Club, a supervised children’s program that pairs play with purpose.
A private, members-only, five-star beach club is also available for those who want to enjoy offerings with special perks on multiple visits.
Dining options include Gili’s Beach Club and Pool Bar featuring a delicious Mediterranean-inspired menu with fresh locally-caught fish, sandwiches, salads and drinks; the Japanese-fusion Saka Mori featuring a variety of sushi and sashimi, and the new Azzurro Italian Restaurant & Bar featuring authentic Italian family meals.
Ready to book? For more information, please visit Trump International Beach Resort or call (855) 807-1933.
