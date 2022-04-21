Trump International Beach Resort Blog | April 21, 2022 12:00 PM ET
Turn Up the Fun With Trump International Beach Resort’s New VIP Activity Package
Whether it’s right on the property or a short distance away, Trump International Beach Resort Miami boasts an array of exciting activities for guests to participate in so they can experience South Florida like a local during their stay.
Visitors to this property can take their vacation to the next level and immerse themselves in the most exhilarating adventures by booking the resort’s new VIP Activity Package. The package includes several exciting perks for guests to take advantage of:
—Up to 10 percent off of the daily rate
—$100 credit for Dezerland Park Miami, which features more than 200 games across 250,000 sq. ft.
—A 20 percent discount on poolside cabanas
—Discounted pricing on Sunny Isles Water Sports Experiences
Activities on offer include mini golfing and go karting at Florida’s largest indoor amusement park, Dezerland Park Miami, kayaking and paddleboarding in the ocean and even jet skiing.
Guests of Trump International Beach Resort can also choose to book some of the most popular area tours through the resort’s concierge. Everglades Airboat Tours & Rides, Helicopter Tours, Speedboat Adventures and Private Soccer Skills Sessions are just a few of the many local tours available.
Seeing all there is to do during a stay at this resort might seem overwhelming at first, but not to worry – the Concierge Team and Fun Coordinators stand ready to create the perfect itinerary for each guest.
To learn more about the VIP Activity Package or to book your vacation at Trump International Beach Resort, contact a travel advisor or click here.
