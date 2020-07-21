Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | July 21, 2020 4:35 PM ET
Turtle Hatching Season in Los Cabos
Sandos Hotels & Resorts puts a high priority on allowing guests to experience new and exciting things during vacation, and all the properties offer some sort of opportunity to witness extraordinary moments.
One of these moments—and something that many people have on their bucket lists—is witnessing the hatching and release of turtle eggs. Guests staying at Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos have the chance to be a part of this beautiful moment.
The reason these moments are rare and often referred to as “once in a lifetime” opportunities is because they don’t happen throughout the year. The timing needs to be just right.
The turtles near Baja California Sur—Hawksbill, Loggerhead, Leatherback, Green and Olive Ridley—usually venture to the warm waters between August and December and dig their nests on the beaches.
In Los Cabos, there are programs available that allow visitors to help safely release the baby turtles to the sea once they are hatched. Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos is in an ideal location for this to happen, giving guests of the resort a great chance to witness this phenomenon.
