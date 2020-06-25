Fairmont Mayakoba | June 25, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Turtle Nesting Season in Mexico
Mexico is home to the highest number of sea turtle species in the world. A total of seven out of the eight species that exist are found on Mexico’s beaches, and the destination considers it a priority to protect these creatures.
Four of the seven species of turtles found in Mexico can be found at Fairmont Mayakoba—the Leatherback, Green, Hawksbill and Loggerhead.
The Mayakoba Turtle Camp is a member of both the Local Committee for Sea Turtles and the State Committee for the Conservation and Management of Sea Turtles in Quintana Roo, and the activities done here are an important part of the conservation of these four species found on the property.
During a stay at this resort, guests can learn more about these turtles and even participate in this unique program. Over the years, 25,079 sea turtles have been born in the Mayakoba turtle camp.
The turtles nest between April and October, and incubation takes anywhere from 45 to 60 days. Hugo Rivas, the biologist, then prepares the nests for their release.
Joining in the activities of the Mayakoba Turtle Camp is a must when vacationing at this resort.
