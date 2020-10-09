Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | October 09, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Twenty-one Riviera Nayarit Hotels Awarded Health Safety Badges
The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) awarded 21 Riviera Nayarit hotels with health safety badges, which “guarantees a healthy return to the workplace in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Riviera Nayarit tourism officials said.
Hotels that received the health safety badges include Mayan Palace, Grand Mayan, Ocean Breeze, The Grand Bliss and Grand Luxxe from the Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta development; Riu Jalisco, Riu Vallarta, and Riu Palace; Paradise Village; Occidental Grand; Hard Rock Vallarta; Marival Emotions, Marival Distinct and Marival Armony; Dreams Villamagna; Samba Vallarta; Krystal Reflect Nuevo Vallarta; Las Palomas Nuevo Vallarta; Vallarta Gardens; Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita and The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort.
The health safety badges are in addition the Travel Safety Stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council and are designed “to encourage employers to implement the training of healthy return monitors, who would be responsible for the preparation and integration of the Health Safety Protocol, as well as its implementation and monitoring,” tourism officials said.
The Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association and the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau are working in tandem with the IMSS Occupational Safety and Health Department to work toward ensuring that the destination’s portfolio receives the health safety badges.
“The hotels and consumer establishments that obtained the health safety distinction will be able to inform visitors that this is a work center committed to the implementation of safety measures; we’re waiting for more hotels to register,” said Jesus Carmona, president of the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association.
IMSS operates under the Secretariate of Health and assists in public health issues.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit
More by Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog
- Twenty-one Riviera Nayarit Hotels Awarded Health Safety Badges
- Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit See Increase in Passenger Arrivals
- Riviera Nayarit Hosts a Discussion on the Future of Tourism
- Mexico’s Pacific Treasure Welcomes Back Adventure Lovers
- Restaurant Week in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit Begins
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS