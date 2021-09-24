Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | September 22, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Two Punta Cana Resorts With a Fresh New Look
Princess Hotels & Resorts' Caribe Deluxe Princess and Tropical Deluxe Princess have recently reopened earlier this month and are welcoming guests back to Punta Cana in style.
The now five-star properties were fully remodeled, providing guests with a fresh new look and both newer and better services to enjoy during their stays.
The highlights of the renovated resorts include Wi-Fi access in the rooms and common areas, nine restaurants to dine in, a sports bar open 24 hours a day and new meeting rooms that work great not only for seminars and conferences but also for wedding celebrations.
The properties now boast 665 modern rooms, with 124 of them being spacious Family Rooms. These family accommodations allow two adults and three children to stay comfortable in one space with two separate rooms, each one with its own bathroom. The kids will especially enjoy the bunk bed feature.
Visitors to Caribe Deluxe Princess and Tropical Deluxe Princess can choose to take it to the next level and book the Platinum Package – this allows guests to enjoy even more personalized services throughout their stays, such as 24-hour room service, premium drinks, a private beach area and more.
Princess Hotels & Resorts has several properties to choose from for your next family vacation, and the Grand Bavaro Princess in the Dominican Republic was also recently refurbished.
