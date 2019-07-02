Belle Mont Farm Blog | July 02, 2019 5:00 PM ET
Tying the Knot in St. Kitts
As the interest in destination weddings continues to rise, couples begin looking for unique venue options. Some look for a large all-inclusive resort, and others want something more intimate and boutique, but almost every couple wants a beautiful backdrop to exchange vows in front of.
Belle Mont Farm in St. Kitts provides not only a stunning backdrop but an especially unique destination wedding experience. The property sits on 400 acres of tropical farmland and lush forest, creating an exceptional location for picturesque views and a relaxing atmosphere.
In addition to the farmland and forest, visitors get to also take in the Caribbean Sea during their stay. Wedding guests can choose to stay in cottages, villas or a farmhouse holding up to eight people, perfect for either a wedding party or larger family.
Belle Mont Farm offers a number of wedding packages to choose from. Simplicity is the first one, and although it’s simple, it has everything couples need for their wedding day: a decorated arch, bouquet and boutonniere, officiant services and more.
Additional services can be added by choosing either the Farm Romance or Island Delight Beach Wedding options. Couples can also add extras such as a candlelit three-course dinner, a single tier wedding or breakfast in bed the morning after the wedding.
