July 16, 2019
Underwater Adventures in Bermuda
From pink sand beaches and upscale attractions to cliff-jumping and deep-sea fishing, Bermuda has plenty to offer visitors—despite its small size.
Travelers in search of an underwater adventure will find it with one of ShoreTrips’ Bermuda snorkeling tours. Beginning with the Bermuda Shipwreck Adventure, tourists will not only witness beautiful colorful fish but also century-old shipwrecks. The knowledgable guides ensure guests are aware of the history and backstories which makes the tour even more fascinating.
ShoreTrips also has a Sailboat and Snorkeling Excursion for guests who simply can’t decide which activity to do. The sailboats are able to explore areas where the larger boats don’t fit, and when the anchors are in, guests can dive in and swim and snorkel as much as they’d like. It’s the best of both worlds.
Another way to explore the island’s hidden gems is with a catamaran cruise. The captain will give an overview on the different areas and anchor at a charming island hideaway—perfect for discovering stunning beaches and coral reefs that aren’t easily accessible. In addition to snorkeling, kayaking and paddleboarding activities are also available.
These are just a few of the many different ways to enjoy underwater adventures in Bermuda. Whether it’s pairing snorkeling with a dolphin tour or a few hours spent relaxing on a beach, it’s all available in this pink sand paradise.
