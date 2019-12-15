Grupo Xcaret Blog | December 15, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Unlimited Access Now Available at Xavage
Located in Riviera Maya, Grupo Xcaret’s newest park, Xavage, invites visitors to experience adventurous activities including kayaking, a ropes course, zip lining and more. The park is ideal for thrill-seeking families, and there are things to do for all different ages.
Now, the park is officially offering an all-inclusive option that provides visitors with unlimited access to all the rides. The two admission options include the following:
—Xavage Basic: Includes access to the kayaks, all levels of the ropes course and children’s play area.
—Xavage all-inclusive: Includes unlimited access to all activities in the park (ropes course, kayaks, ziplines, monster trucks, rafting and jet boat).
Prior to this option, visitors had to choose which activities they wanted to do before arrival. Both of these admission options now also include snacks, juices, smoothies, a buffet meal and non-alcoholic beverages.
“We are constantly revising and updating our policies to make sure we are able to offer the best possible experience to our visitors. In the first few months following Xavage’s opening, we decided to simplify our admission process while at the same time offering the highest value to our customers,” said Lizeth Alvarez, Chief Commercial Officer Parks and Tours.
