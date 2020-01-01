Oasis Hotels & Resorts | January 01, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Unlimited Fun for Groups in Cancun
If you’re looking for something exciting to do in the new year, consider putting together a group trip to Cancun. Whether it’s a group of friends or the entire family, Oasis Hotels & Resorts has you covered with several resorts to choose from.
When traveling with a group, not everyone has the same budget. In this case, Oasis Cancun Lite is an ideal option, as it’s a budget-friendly property that still offers an all-inclusive vacation.
Multi-generational family groups may be more interested in staying at Oasis Palm. This property has everything needed for a family vacation, from the Kids Club to Kin Ha Spa. Oasis Palm is also an option with a lower price tag.
Groups looking for loads of entertainment will be satisfied with a stay at Grand Oasis Cancun. With live concerts, festivals, shows and themed parties, visitors to this resort will have plenty to do throughout their stay. This resort also boasts the longest pool in Cancun.
The all-new Grand Oasis Sens is an option for adult groups, as it’s an adult-only resort. Guests of this property will enjoy gourmet dining, a relaxing atmosphere and access to the luxurious Spa Sensoria.
No matter what type of group you’re headed on vacation with, Oasis Hotels & Resorts has a property to meet your needs.
Contact a travel agent or visit www.oasishotelresorts.com to learn more.
More Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Cancun
More by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS