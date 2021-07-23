Trump International Beach Resort Blog | July 23, 2021 12:47 PM ET
Unveiling Trump International Beach Resort's New Parlor Suites
Summer in Miami is all about the sun. Drawing in all who seek its balmy embrace, Miami has been the quintessential escape for decades, where visitors can warm up to an easier pace of life in a city that somehow continues to magically reinvent itself.
If you’re making your way down with family or friends, we’re proud to unveil a new way to stay this summer at Trump International Beach Resort—the Parlor Suite. Available in two- and three-bedroom layouts, these accommodations expand your space for up to eight and twelve guests, respectively, which essentially creates a “pod-like” experience to truly unwind from the world.
Spend the day soaking up the rays at our sprawling pool, grab lunch and a drink at Gili’s Beach Club and Pool Bar, unwind in the evening with Japanese fusion at Saka Mori, then finally retreat back to your private accommodations that always feel like home.
In addition to all the comforts you’d expect here, including an airy, spacious design, upscale furnishings, complimentary WiFi, individual climate control and a wet bar and mini-fridge, these Parlor Suites feature breathtaking views of either Sunny Isles’ golden shoreline or the cool and calm Intracoastal.
When you’re ready to get away, we have just the place to relax for a while—only at the Trump International Beach Resort.
