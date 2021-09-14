La Coleccion Resorts Blog | September 14, 2021 3:37 PM ET
Upcoming Festivities at La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana
Although a specific reason is never needed in order to take a vacation, lining it up with a holiday can make it all the more fun. Travelers wanting to celebrate a holiday in Mexico this fall can do so with a stay at one of La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana’s properties.
First up is Mexican Independence Day in September, and the resort company ensures visitors get to experience an authentic celebration. Traditional festivities include Mexican dishes, live music and mariachis, carnival attractions and more. Travelers will find cultural celebrations at any of the 30 Mexico-based properties.
Next up is Day of the Dead. When staying at one of the La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana hotels in early November, celebrating the country’s most traditional holiday is a must. Festivities for Dia de los Muertos include themed cuisine, poolside chef parades, family-friendly events and altar decorating.
Towards the end of the year, the celebrations conclude with the Christmas holiday. Travelers can choose to connect with family and friends in Mexico to celebrate this traditional holiday on the beach. Visitors can indulge in a holiday feast with two courses and a sweet Tronco Navideño (a Mexican dessert) to top it off.
Whether it’s a long weekend getaway or an extended stay, visiting one of these resorts over the holidays is sure to create lasting memories for guests.
To learn more or to book your vacation for the holidays, contact a travel advisor or visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com.
More La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana
More by La Coleccion Resorts Blog
- La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Reveals Wedding Offerings
- Satisfy Your Summer Wanderlust by Rediscovering Mexico
- Posadas Introduces Its ‘Travel with Sense’ Plan
- La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Reveals Travel Agent Promotion
- Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana Officially Welcomes Guests
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS