Last updated: 04:02 PM ET, Tue September 14 2021

Blogs Home | La Coleccion Blog

La Coleccion Resorts Blog | September 14, 2021 3:37 PM ET

Upcoming Festivities at La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana

Spend the holiday season in Mexico
Spend the holiday season in Mexico. (photo via La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana)

Although a specific reason is never needed in order to take a vacation, lining it up with a holiday can make it all the more fun. Travelers wanting to celebrate a holiday in Mexico this fall can do so with a stay at one of La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana’s properties.

RELATED OFFERS

All Travel Offers

First up is Mexican Independence Day in September, and the resort company ensures visitors get to experience an authentic celebration. Traditional festivities include Mexican dishes, live music and mariachis, carnival attractions and more. Travelers will find cultural celebrations at any of the 30 Mexico-based properties.

Next up is Day of the Dead. When staying at one of the La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana hotels in early November, celebrating the country’s most traditional holiday is a must. Festivities for Dia de los Muertos include themed cuisine, poolside chef parades, family-friendly events and altar decorating.

Towards the end of the year, the celebrations conclude with the Christmas holiday. Travelers can choose to connect with family and friends in Mexico to celebrate this traditional holiday on the beach. Visitors can indulge in a holiday feast with two courses and a sweet Tronco Navideño (a Mexican dessert) to top it off.

Celebrating the holidays
Celebrating the holidays. (photo via La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana)

Whether it’s a long weekend getaway or an extended stay, visiting one of these resorts over the holidays is sure to create lasting memories for guests.

To learn more or to book your vacation for the holidays, contact a travel advisor or visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com.

More La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana

More by La Coleccion Resorts Blog

La Coleccion

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS