TBO Holidays Blog | February 01, 2023 7:00 AM ET
Use TBO Holidays for Pre- and Post-Cruise Bookings
TBO Holidays, the one-stop shop booking platform, makes it easy for travel advisors looking to book clients on pre- and post-cruise vacations.
Pre- and post-cruise experiences are an ideal way to enhance any cruise vacation, and TBO is the perfect partner since the platform connects travel advisors with more than 1 million travel suppliers in over 100 countries.
TBO has everything travel advisors need to supplement their cruise bookings with customized pre- or post-stays at hotels, sightseeing adventures, private transfers and rental cars.
The platform's global inventory makes it an obvious choice, but not only that, TBO Holidays empowers advisors with the freedom to set their own commissions and determine their selling prices across all products.
Travel advisors who are interested in partnering with TBO Holidays can register for free and get access to all of the platform's products, which include more than 1 million-plus global properties, sightseeing tours, car rentals and transfers.
After signing up, travel advisors can take advantage of the TBO+ Rewards program and its user-friendly portal that empowers advisors to sell holiday products.
More TBO Holidays, United States
More by TBO Holidays Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS