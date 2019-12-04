Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | December 04, 2019 10:20 AM ET
Vacation Activities for the Entire Family
Family vacations are all about spending quality time and creating memorable moments together in one place.
Busy schedules back home don’t always allow for a lot of time spent together, so vacations are a way to catch up and relax without distractions.
There’s no doubt most families enjoy passing the time by splashing around in the pool and building sandcastles on the beach, but Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda has several other activities to take advantage of during a stay at this property.
In addition to spending time in the pool, guests of all ages can make a splash at the resort’s water park. This tropical-themed water park is home to three swimming pools, giant water buckets and five slides.
There are also several themed parties available to attend including a Piñata Party, Pirate Party, Kids Pool Party and Talent Night.
Teenagers can enjoy age-appropriate activities such as beach volleyball, snorkeling and inflatable water equipment. The Kids Zone welcomes children between the ages of five and 12, and it’s open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is even a nursery for children starting at 12 months up to four years old also open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Babysitting services are available at an additional charge, but it’s well worth it for parents to enjoy some time for themselves at the spa or at a romantic dinner sans kids.
