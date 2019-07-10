American Airlines Vacations Blog | July 10, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Vacation Packages on Sale for Travel to Las Vegas
Las Vegas has been a favorite vacation spot for tourists for quite some time. Travelers enjoy everything from indulging in fine dining and seeing shows to gambling at the casinos along the Strip while sipping on tasty cocktails.
Known as The Entertainment Capital of the World, this city provides unlimited amounts of fun for visitors all throughout the day and late into the evening. Whether it’s a quick stop when passing through or a long weekend spent at a resort, Las Vegas does not disappoint.
American Airlines Vacations allows travelers to book everything conveniently in one spot, including flights, hotels and even car rentals. Better yet, they have low priced packages currently available to book, from last minute summer deals to fall or winter getaways.
Whether it’s a short two- to five-night stay at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino or Harrahs Las Vegas or a longer six- to 10-night stay at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, American Airlines Vacations can provide a package with great pricing.
Contact your local travel agent or click here to learn more.
