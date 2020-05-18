Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | May 18, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Vacation Playlists to Get You Through the Day
Since many people don’t have any set vacation plans quite yet, Sandos Hotels & Resorts is providing music playlists to help them feel like they’re on vacation.
Just put on one of these playlists, close your eyes and pretend you’re soaking up the sun and adventures at one of Sandos' hotels.
Relaxing is one of the best things to do while on vacation, especially when it’s a much-needed trip. The Relaxing Beach Sounds playlist will help transport you to your beach of choice while taking in the sounds of the ocean. Have your favorite cocktail in hand to make it an even better experience.
Those looking for an alternative relaxing area aside from the beach can tune into the Sounds of Nature, which is just as relaxing. It will transport you to Sandos Caracol, taking a morning walk through the jungle.
Maybe instead of relaxing, you’re looking for a dance party. Let the Sandos Cancun by the Pool playlist take you to one of the many pools or beach areas, hanging out with friends and enjoying a live DJ. You can work on your dance moves at home so you’re ready to go for the next vacation.
Sandos was sure not to leave the kids out, and there is a playlist made especially for children to enjoy. Help your kids recreate the Sandos Kids Club dance party—since they might be missing vacation just as much as you are.
Visit the Sandos blog to see what other vacation playlists are available.
