Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | January 18, 2022 2:05 PM ET
Vibrant Nightlife in Playa del Carmen
Travelers in search of vibrant nightlight can look no further than Playa del Carmen, Mexico. During a visit to this area as the sun sets, the streets come alive with music, entertainment and plenty of activities to do in the evening hours.
Princess Hotels & Resorts, which has several resorts located in the Riviera Maya area near Playa del Carmen, has suggestions on what to do during a visit to Fifth Avenue.
The first recommendation is taking a stroll along La Quinta. No matter what the evening plans are, a walk from one end to the other is an ideal way to take it all in before choosing where to stop.
Next up – a visit to Founders Park. Even if travelers have been here in the past, it’s worth a stop on the next trip as it’s been recently renovated. The famous statue Portal Maya, or Arco de las Sirenas, still stands in the park though, so travelers can still get their photos.
In addition to this photo op, visitors to Playa del Carmen’s La Quinta oftentimes find famous characters such as Spider-Man or Beetlejuice. It’s encouraged to take photos with these characters and is a nice gesture to tip them afterward.
If clubbing late into the evening is not your style, Paseo del Carmen is an ideal spot to set up camp for the evening. Guests can grab a treat from Starbucks and meander through a few souvenir and clothing stores.
Whether it’s dancing or shopping or anything in between, there are more than enough things to do to keep all types of travelers busy during an evening visit to Fifth Avenue, and a stay at Grand Sunset Princess, Grand Riviera Princess or the adults-only Platinum Yucatan Princess puts guests in an ideal location for a Playa del Carmen adventure.
Learn more about how to spend an evening on Quinta Avenida here.
