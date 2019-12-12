Villas of Distinction Blog | December 12, 2019 11:17 AM ET
Villa Ski Getaways for the Family
Winter vacations vary between families. Some people look for sunshine and powdery white sand, and others are ok with chillier temps and search for the best powdery white snow. Villas of Distinction offers more than 2500 villas around the world, and families looking for a ski getaway this winter are in luck.
Whether you’re looking for a villa in the U.S. or in another country, Villas of Distinction has you covered.
Switzerland is ranked first on the list for ski vacation destinations, but Utah and Colorado aren’t far behind, as they sit in the top 10. From Park City and Deer Valley to Steamboat Springs and Vail, there are several locations to choose from.
There are many perks that make villas a great option for ski getaways. For example, instead of only sticking within the resort grounds, villas are usually centrally located so visitors can access multiple ski areas.
Also, there is usually plenty of space for the entire family to stay together, and you’ll have added amenities such as hot tubs, game rooms and theaters. Most villas also come with a kitchen, which means you won’t have to eat out every day but can instead cook a few of your own meals.
It truly becomes a home away from home. Your family can take in the fresh air while they ski all day and cozy up next to a fire for games and hot chocolate in the evening.
