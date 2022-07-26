Virgin Voyages Blog | July 24, 2022 9:00 PM ET
Virgin Voyages and Intelligentsia Coffee: An Energizing Partnership
One word that defines Virgin Voyages’ approach to its cruise experiences is curated. The same can be said of Intelligentsia Coffee, the first specialty coffee company to source its roasts using the direct trade model, which includes traveling and connecting with coffee-producing countries to pay above even fair trade prices for some of the best beans on the planet.
That’s why both companies have partnered to provide Intelligentsia’s coffee blends on-board on all Virgin Voyages vessels. Specially curated blends from Burundi to Peru evoke notes of honey, apricot, blueberries or even cola!
Guests onboard a Virgin Voyages cruise can enjoy all-inclusive drip coffees at The Grounds Club, which serves a wide variety of coffee drinks from lattes and cappuccinos to espressos and americanos, all with Intelligentsia’s coffee.
This summer, the partnership continues even off the ship! For a limited time, Intelligentsia’s coffee bars across the United States are offering the partnership’s Cold Coffee Colada drink, a cold brew shaken with pineapple juice and coconut water.
Those who don’t have an Intelligentsia coffee bar nearby can even make their own!
Ingredients:
– 5 ounces diluted cold coffee
– 1.5 ounces pineapple juice
– 1.5 ounces coconut water
– 5 ounces simple syrup
– ice, to preference
How to Mix:
Add all ingredients together into a shaker. Shake five times (any more and the pineapple juice will foam and overflow). Pour into a pint glass and enjoy the tropical vibes!
