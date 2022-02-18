Virgin Voyages Blog | February 18, 2022 2:11 PM ET
Virgin Voyages’ Onboard Dining Experiences
Choosing to cruise with Virgin Voyages allows travelers to enjoy a high value experience at sea. From group workouts and complimentary Wi-Fi to included gratuities and an adults-only atmosphere, cruisers will find everything they need on board.
One of the best things to look forward to, though, is the multiple onboard dining experiences. Guests will be drooling when they see what’s in store for them to consume on the variety of menus.
The ships offer more than 20 specialty eateries with several different cuisines. Some of which include The Wake, a steak and seafood restaurant; Pink Agave, an immersive journey of Mexican cuisine; The Pizza Place, serving up made-to-order pizza and many others.
There’s even The Test Kitchen, which allows guests to join in on an educational, experimental and social experience that is sure to help create lasting memories with both old friends and new ones.
The ships don’t have any buffets or large dining halls, so each eatery is smaller and more intimate. Cruisers won’t have an issue finding something to eat at any time throughout the day or night, as dining is available 24/7. From that morning bakery treat to the late-night noodle bar, guests will never go hungry.
Essential drinks, such as water, juice, coffee and more, are also included in the cruise fare, and alcoholic beverages are available at a reasonable cost. Guests anticipating enjoying several drinks on board can prepurchase a $300 bar tab, and the cruise line will top them off with an extra $50 to spend.
