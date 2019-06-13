AMResorts Blog | June 13, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Visit Costa Rica With Dreams Resorts
“Pura Vida” is a phrase often used by the locals of Costa Rica. It translates simply to “pure life,” but it means much more than that to the people of this destination. The phrase can mean hello, goodbye and all is good, and it’s used on all occasions.
If you’re looking to live the Pura Vida lifestyle during your next vacation, look no further than a stay at Dreams Las Mareas Costa Rica, part of the AMResorts collection. This property is surrounded by beach, jungle and mountains, so guests get to take in the most amazing views throughout their stay.
During a visit to this resort, guests can choose to kick back and relax poolside or on the beach or fill their days with activities such as swimming or non-motorized watersports. In the evening, the resort offers nightly entertainment and various bars and lounges.
Guests can enjoy a relaxing, stress-free vacation, as almost everything on property is included, from food and drinks to activities and entertainment. Dreams Resorts caters to couples, families and singles, and there are promotions currently available to take advantage of.
