Visit One of Riviera Maya’s Socially Responsible Resorts
During a trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, travelers can feel good knowing a stay at Hotel Xcaret Mexico means a stay at one of the area’s socially responsible resorts. The hotel takes pride in offering a sustainable experience for guests.
The Grupo Experiencias Xcaret company, which this hotel is a part of, makes an effort to purchase what they need in the Yucatan Peninsula. This both improves the local economy and reduces the carbon footprint of the hotel.
In addition to the hotel, the company has several parks for guests to use around the area. More than 100,000 native plants from southeast Mexico are planted in and around the hotel and parks each year, and the company uses natural light as much as it can.
Experiencias Xcaret was also the first EarthCheck design project in Mexico, and it’s had an active scarlet macaw conservation program in order to help with reproduction of the species.
Not only is sustainability important, but this concept offers visitors a unique approach to the area, allowing them to become educated during their time on vacation.
