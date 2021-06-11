Chile Blog | June 11, 2021 5:18 PM ET
Visit These Hot Springs in Southern Chile
Planning a vacation to Chile opens up your world to endless options for adventure. From hiking and biking to wine tasting and exploring volcanoes, this destination offers something for everyone in the travel group.
One way to relax between all of the adventurous activities is by taking a dip in a hot spring. Being located on the southern tip, Chile boasts several hot springs for tourists to enjoy during their visit. There are an estimated 275 scattered throughout the country, and many of them are in southern Chile.
One of the best hot springs in the entire destination, and one not to miss on your vacation to Chile, is Termas Geométricas. These hot springs are located in Villarrica National Park, so guests taking part in a visit here are surrounded by forest.
Not far from Tolhuaca National Park is Malleco Hot Springs. This hot spring center is tucked away in the mountains and offers outdoor thermal pools, lodging, restaurants and access to a spa. Mixing in a spa treatment during a hot spring visit is sure to wash away any aches and pains from prior adventures.
Menetúe Thermal Park is another must-visit spot for hot springs during a vacation to southern Chile. Situated near a mix of native forest and the Ancapulli Lagoon means guests get to enjoy a true outdoor paradise.
