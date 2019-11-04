La Coleccion Resorts Blog | November 04, 2019 10:50 AM ET
Visiting Mexico's Most Desired Beaches
During a stay at one of the La Collection Resorts by Fiesta Americana, travelers’ dreams of Mexico are brought to life. This collection consists of 13 resorts, and they all showcase Mexico’s rich culture and warm hospitality.
To top it off, these resorts are located in Mexico’s most desired destinations, and many of them provide a beautiful stretch of beach for visitors to enjoy.
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun and Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun give travelers the opportunity to explore the long stretch of beach in Cancun’s hotel zone. Whether guests prefer to go for long walks on the sand or simply take in the views, these two resorts are in a great location.
Beaches aren’t usually the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Los Cabos, but Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa pampers guests with a secluded, serene beach that offers exceptional snorkeling.
Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa not only provides visitors with a beach outside of the resort to enjoy but puts them in a location to explore all the various beaches in the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area as well.
Whether travelers are in need of a visit to the magical beach town of Puerto Vallarta or an adults-only escape to Playa del Carmen, La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana can deliver.
