November 02, 2019
Wedding Packages With Oasis Resorts
Planning a destination wedding can be stressful. Couples need to make arrangements and decisions without actually being at the venue.
Oasis Hotels & Resorts knows it can be tough, so the trained wedding specialists at these properties take care of every detail so couples can focus on looking forward to their special day.
Budgets and interests range throughout wedding couples, which is why the Oasis Romance Collection Resorts provide a wide variety of ceremony and reception locations. They also have wedding packages to fit every need.
The basic Ceremony Package is free and can include up to six guests. It includes a professional wedding planner, a room upgrade if available and a wedding cake, among other amenities.
There are four other wedding packages to choose from: Remember Package, Mayan Package, Love Package and Eternity Package. They all range in price and inclusions.
For wedding couples that can’t seem to find a package that fits their needs, there is plenty of flexibility. A wedding specialist will work with couples to define their needs and figure out a unique package that works for them.
Whether it’s a small, intimate wedding with family members or a large celebration with extended family and friends, Oasis Hotels & Resorts can make it happen.
