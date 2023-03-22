Los Cabos Blog | March 22, 2023 7:00 PM ET
Wellness Through Sustainability in Los Cabos
The desert meets the sea in Los Cabos, creating a unique playground where visitors can discover a blending of wellness and sustainability.
In such as special environment, Los Cabos is dedicated to protecting its precious landscapes through a variety of environmentally friendly policies such as eliminating the use of single-use plastics and utilizing biodegradable and compostable products. Twenty-five of Los Cabos' beaches are Blue Flag certified, and many resorts throughout the region are Green Globe certified for their sustainable tourism initiatives.
This dedication to sustainability means that visitors can focus on wellness through Los Cabos' sustainable initiatives.
For example, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos operates a sea turtle tracking and conservation program that visitors can participate in. Travelers can also enjoy healthy, delicious, locally sourced cuisine through Los Cabos' commitment on farm-to-table dining. There are more than 20 high-end eateries to choose from and some offer guests tours of their orchards and farms where the meals begin.
Visitors can experience Cabo Pulmo, which was recognized as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in 2005. Here, sustainable tours include kayaking and snorkeling and guests can see more than 800 different species.
Los Cabos is continuing to pursue its renewed vision to a sustainable future with other projects that include reinvigorating its wellness and sustainability offering. Travelers can download its responsible tourist guide or go to VisitLosCabos.Travel to learn more about how to blend sustainability and wellness when visiting.
