Velas Resorts Blog | March 26, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Wellnessing Getaway: A Life-Changing Retreat
Travelers seeking emotional, mental and nutritional guidance can experience the ultimate wellness retreat in awe-inspiring beach destinations. Velas Resorts pampers its guests with a mindful and restorative experience surrounded by the magnificent sceneries of Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Riviera Maya.
Guests are invited to detoxify, destress and restore with wellness experiences for body, mind and spirit.
Each property showcases a different side of Mexico’s vast beauty offering nourishing personalized menus, balancing meditation, yoga sessions, customized fitness programs and workshops held by experts to educate guests about the world of wellbeing.
Aside from renewing Water Ceremonies and therapeutic treatments inspired by ancient healing practices at the resort’s signature Spas, guests can also enjoy two-floor Wellness Suites with jacuzzi, massage bed, revitalizing amenities and breathtaking ocean views.
In order to take this restorative experience to the next level, Grand Velas Los Cabos and Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit host an annual three-day Wellnessing Getaway in which guests have the unique opportunity to join a series of holistic activities, seminars and demonstrations led by experts in the industry.
The perfect opportunity for wellness seekers to free their mind and immerse themselves in relaxation.
More Velas Resorts, Mexico
More by Velas Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS