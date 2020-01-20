Velas Resorts Blog | January 20, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Wellnessing Getaway at Grand Velas Los Cabos
Grand Velas Los Cabos is a resort located on a beautiful stretch of beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. This Velas Resorts property invites guests to experience delicious cuisine, relaxing activities and spacious suites, all while enjoying stunning views of the Sea of Cortez.
Next month, from February 19 – 21, 2020, visitors can participate in a journey of inner change at the Wellnessing Getaway. This event is geared at reducing stress in both the mind and the body through numerous activities including:
—Yoga
—Skin care routines
—Healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner
—Ancestral cuisine
—Cardio and stretching
—Nutrition workshops
—Sound therapy
—Inspiration circle
—Meditation
—Ancestral healing rituals
Spending time in this picturesque destination is enough to find complete relaxation, but this unique yoga retreat allows wellness-minded travelers to take it to the next level.
Attendees will get to hear from wellness celebrities like Adriana Azuara, Tonatiuh García and Danica Johnson, among others.
Click here to learn more or to reserve your spot.
