Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | July 20, 2021 2:44 PM ET
What Does a Transatlantic Voyage Look Like?
From the white-sand beaches of the Caribbean to the ancient port cities of Europe, transatlantic voyages offer an array of different destinations to discover. A cruise that crosses the Atlantic Ocean could be the best option for those who’d like to travel across the world while experiencing it, or for people who’d rather sail than fly that far.
From Portugal to Barbados, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ “13-Night Connecting European and Caribbean Islands” voyage offers so much to see and do.
Beginning in Lisbon, Portugal, travelers can explore this capital through its food, its people and its colorful architecture. The second Portuguese destination is Funchal, in Madeira. Known for its famous sweet wines, a stop to this destination isn’t complete without a wine tasting. Our recommendation is visiting the Old Blandy Wine Lodge, which has been operating for over 200 years.
Disembarking in Santa Cruz in the Canary Islands offers plenty of outdoor activities, whether that be lazing along the coastline on the Playa Jardin or hiking along the rocky mountain peaks and through the island’s lush forests to get some Instagram-worthy panorama shots of the island.
Once away from Europe, guests aboard the transatlantic voyage will find eight days at sea crossing the Atlantic and the Tropic of Cancer. These days are perfect for getting a spa treatment (or several), making new friends and living life at each guest’s perfect pace.
The first stop in the Caribbean is known as the region’s emerald jewel. The vibrantly forested island of St. Lucia offers its port of Castries to explore, rich in markets that sell regionally made crafts and freshly picked fruits and vegetables.
The last stop, where guests will disembark, is Bridgetown, Barbados. With white-sand beaches and a trip to St. Nicholas Abbey, one of the oldest rum distilleries in the Caribbean, Bridgetown offers something for everyone to explore.
For more information about this voyage, please click here.
More Atlas Ocean Voyages
More by Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS