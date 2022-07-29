Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | July 27, 2022 10:00 PM ET
What Makes Sandos Caracol Different from Other Resorts?
Sandos Caracol is an eco-friendly and family-friendly resort in Riviera Maya that’s committed to preserving its natural habitat, the animals that live there and encouraging its guests to do the same both at home and abroad!
Guadalupe Barrón, the environmental coordinator for Sandos Hotels & Resorts, explains how Sandos Caracol is an eco-resort that prides itself on showing its love for nature through its practices. One part of these practices is its efforts at wildlife conservation and rehabilitation.
“We have a veterinarian on staff for the rescued animals, who see them daily, monitors their health, diet and their environment. As for the wild animals that are free in the resort, we have programs and campaigns to educate the visitors and collaborators who we ask, first of all, not to feed them…” Said Barrón.
“We also have a sea turtle conservation program. During turtle season, we have the assistance of biologists, who we prepare and train to monitor our beaches every night, ensuring that the turtles spawn in a quiet environment. They are also responsible for the release of the hatchlings.”
Besides its commitment to helping local wildlife thrive, Sandos Caracol also engages guests to take part in reduction, recycling and reusing methods by encouraging them to skip straws, reuse their towels, wear reef-safe sunscreen, sort their trash and recyclables and by offering more vegan food offerings. The resort also features Mayan traditions and cultural activities to support local heritage.
“Sandos created the Sandos Foundation, which is the link between Sandos’ intentions towards supporting communities. We work with shelters, the adopted school program and Mayan communities,” said Barrón. “We also have a documented commitment where we invite a Mayan community to come to our facilities at Sandos Caracol for them to offer their crafts…What we ask for in return is for them to allow us to make their customs known to others, their beliefs and their crafts.”
Curious to learn more about Sandos Caracol? Click here to see how the resort is paving the way for sustainability!
More Sandos Hotels & Resorts, Riviera Maya, Mexico
More by Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS