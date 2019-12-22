Excite Holidays Blog | December 22, 2019 4:30 PM ET
What to Do During a Stay in Santa Monica
Most people who set foot in Santa Monica, California never want to leave. In addition to the year-round sunshine and beachside atmosphere, this city offers plenty of activities to do and places to eat.
Visitors could easily spend weeks in this unique spot, but for those travelers who only have 72 hours, Excite Holidays has put together the perfect three-day lineup of excitement.
With a SoulCycle conveniently located on Wilshire Boulevard, visitors have no excuse for skipping a workout. This stylish studio offers a fun-filled workout, and it’s an ideal way to start the first day of vacation. Don’t worry, after the class you can pop in Huckleberry Cafe & Bakery for a tasty, hard-earned treat.
The afternoon can easily be filled with exploring the city’s art scene, followed by happy hour and a sunset viewing at one of the many rooftop terraces.
Another popular way to start the day is with a yoga class, and in Santa Monica, it’s not too hard to find a beachfront class going on. Having an afternoon at leisure is a perfect way to sample a few of the many food options in this city. From poke bowls and healthy wraps to burgers and soups, you’ll have plenty to choose from.
Once you’re fueled up, the Santa Monica Sweet Spots Dessert Bike Tour is a great way to mix exercise and sweets before a night on the town.
Other staple activities include visiting the farmers market, taking a surf lesson and shopping at the boutiques.
