Los Cabos Blog | September 14, 2019 2:01 PM ET
What to Expect During a Visit to Los Cabos in the Fall
Los Cabos has pleasant weather year-round, so anytime is a good time to visit for those travelers in search of a sunny escape.
While the whales usually make their appearance starting in December, other marine life is available to catch a glimpse of in the fall months.
Baby sea turtles are usually making their way to the water around this time, and the water temps are warm—perfect for snorkeling and scuba diving.
Travelers can also learn a lot about the destination’s history and culture during the fall months. They can join in on festivities for either the independence celebration in September or Day of the Dead from October 31 to November 2.
In addition to cultural events, Los Cabos also has a lineup of fall events for people who enjoy fishing and golfing. Tourists can reserve a tee time with an ocean view or join in on a fishing tournament.
October and November are also the shoulder season in this destination, meaning travelers will be able to find discounted rates and will have fewer people during their visit.
