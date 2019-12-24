Hurtigruten Blog | December 24, 2019 7:00 AM ET
What to Know About Canada
A laidback lifestyle, stunning scenery and diverse wildlife make Canada a spectacular country to visit. Although big in size, not many people live in Canada, making it one of the most sparsely populated countries.
Hurtigruten shares a few fun facts that make this country so interesting.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
For example, the country itself takes up 386 billion square miles causing it to fall within six different time zones. In terms of coverage, it’s the second-largest country in the world. However, despite its large size, the population is just over 36 million.
This country is home to many natural wonders, and it’s even home to the fifth-largest island on earth, Baffin Island and the largest freshwater island, Manitoulin Island.
Also, the symbol on the flag Canada has now is not always what was used in the past. The emblematic maple leaf only started being used beginning in 1965.
One of the best things about Canada, and what draws many of its visitors in, is the amount of wildlife this country has. The world’s largest creature, the blue whale, lives in Canada for part of the year. The largest land animal in North America, the wood bison, also calls Canada home.
Click here to learn more or to book your next expedition cruise to Canada with Hurtigruten.
More Hurtigruten, Canada
More by Hurtigruten Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS