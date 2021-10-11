Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | October 11, 2021 5:29 PM ET
What You Might Not Know About the Louvre
The Louvre is one of the most recognized and renowned museums in the world, home to some of the most famous pieces of art, including the Mona Lisa.
This museum holds many secrets, including stolen art. While you might not be able to travel to Paris to take an official tour of the museum, here are some things you might not have known about the famous institution.
The first thing you’ll notice about the Louvre is its structure. It was not always a museum. The site where the 16th-century building now stands was once the site of a fortress built in 1190 to help protect the city of Paris. Later in the 14th century during the reign of Charles V, it became a royal residence.
It was razed and rebuilt in the 16th century by King Francis I and, in typical historic fashion, was added onto by his royal successors. When the royal residence changed to Versailles, the building sat abandoned for a century before it officially opened as the Louvre in 1793 during the French Revolution.
It’s also home to another institution: the École du Louvre, which trains individuals for jobs at museums, with degrees including archaeology, anthropology, art history and more.
Another lesser-known fact is that while we may call the Louvre “the Louvre,” as if there’s only one, there are actually several. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is the newest, having opened in 2017. In Lens, France, there’s also the Louvre-Lens, a satellite museum that opened in 2012 with the goal of bringing world-class art to people without access to it.
The Louvre is also so large that if you spent thirty seconds looking at each piece of its collection of 35,000 pieces on display, it would take two-thirds of a year to see it all, or 200 days!
To learn more about the Louvre, please click here. Travelers can experience the beauty and grandeur of the museum aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages’ “9-Night Lisbon to London” or “13-Night Kiel to Porto” itineraries.
