ALG Vacations Blog | December 22, 2022 7:00 AM ET
What You Need to Know About Weddings
Planning a destination wedding doesn't have to be difficult. It can actually be easy and cost-effective.
The key is to go with a resort brand that provides a planning pro--for example, RIU Hotels & Resorts.
ALG Vacations has found that working with RIU can be among the most turnkey companies for wedding packages. For one, they have a sizable list of resorts that we are comfortable recommending.
Best of all, weddings with RIU come with a wide range of bonuses for couples and even their guests.
For one, whether it’s resort credit, free stays for kids, or room rate discounts, they’re all combinable with the group offers.
Group goodies for contracted groups are also added on to Wedding Collections and Social Packages inclusions. This could mean two semi-private dinners for the guests such as the rehearsal dinner.
In addition, the more people are on the invite list, the greater the perks. Every 10th room booked as part of a contracted group, such as a wedding group, gets upgraded to the next room category—and that's just the beginning.
There are a number of properties and destinations to choose from with RIU, but some resorts tick out. Riu Palace Punta Cana is located on Arena Gorda beach in Dominican Republic’s most famous sun and sand destination. There's also Riu Palace Riviera Maya with its convenience and availability of flights. Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas features stunning wedding locales on Medano Beach, and Riu Palace Costa Rica offers on the seafront of Mata Palo Beach.
Find out more information about planning your wedding with RIU Hotels & Resorts and ALG Vacations here.
More ALG Vacations, Mexico, Caribbean
More by ALG Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS