Melia Hotels International Blog | December 03, 2022 8:00 AM ET
What’s New at Meliá Hotels International’s Dominican Republic Resorts
Meliá Hotels International’s resorts in the Dominican Republic have announced some exciting new developments this year, from resort rebrandings to new restaurant concepts and more!
The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real was rebranded into Garden Suites by Meliá on October 3, 2022. The all-inclusive boutique resort offers spacious suites for families with direct pool access and views overlooking the gardens, as its name suggests, as well as a kid’s waterpark and three restaurants.
Guests of the Garden Suites can also enjoy access to Falcon’s Resort by Meliá, including its restaurants, waterpark and more. The resort will close for renovations to become the second phase of Falcon’s Resort by Meliá in 2023.
The Paradisus Palma Real resort is undergoing renovations through December 15, when it unveils 596 renovated resort suites and debuts Nikté, a new upgrade service with luxury room offerings, YHI Spa Water Rituals, a personal concierge and more.
The Paradisus Grand Cana resort is being rebranded as part of a new leisure and entertainment-based global resort brand. Its new name when it opens on December 8 will be Falcon’s Resort by Meliá and offer premium resort amenities with entertainment experiences, including access to Punta Cana’s Katmandu Park included in their room rate. Access to Katmandu Park will come with any stay at all of the Meliá resorts in the Dominican Republic in January, 2023.
Additionally, the Meliá Caribe Beach and the Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort have renamed its on-property restaurants. Meliá Caribe Beach resort offers ten exclusive restaurants and six bars, while the Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort offers seven exclusive restaurants and five bars. The name changes do not impact restaurant concepts or menus.
For more information about Meliá Hotels International, please click here.
More Melia Hotels International, Dominican Republic
More by Melia Hotels International Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS