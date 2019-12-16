MGM Resorts Blog | December 16, 2019 3:00 PM ET
What’s Your Vegas Personality?
You’ve earned this vacation and you’re not going to mess around on some activity that doesn’t float your boat.
We’ve determined six personality types and customized itineraries for each. Whether you’re a foodie, a fashionista, or fitness buff, Las Vegas offers something new and exciting and this guide will help find the right things for you.
Fashionable Fox
If shopping were a sport, you’d be crowned champion. But now you’ve met your match in Las Vegas; here the shopping rivals any you’ve seen before. Via Bellagio and The Shops at Bellagio are big-time, major league shopping: DIOR, FENDI, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes…it’s enough to send a fashionista into a frenzy.
But don’t stop there; SJP is right around the corner, in the Promenade Shops to be exact. Here you’ll find Sarah Jessica Parker’s exclusive shoe collection. What could be more fulfilling than strapping on hells designed by the woman who played the shoe-obsessed fashionista Carrie Bradshaw?
Gym Monkey
Some people expect to put on the pounds when they travel. You? You go home lighter and more fit than when you left. That’s because you’re a cardio tourist, energized not just by the lights of Las Vegas, but by the action.
If you’re a go-big-or-go-home person, Bellagio Boot Camp is a full-body circuit workout that changes with each class. Combining cardio and resistance training methods, you’ll work up a sweat, challenge each muscle and develop stamina.
But that’s just the warm-up. Next, head over to The Spa at ARIA for the Indoor Hike, where a fitness expert will lead you on a high-energy walking tour through the resort and customize a workout based on your fitness level.
Night Owl
Just like all Night Owls, the day doesn’t start for you until the sun goes down, and you’re in good company at Hakkasan at MGM Grand. Here you’ll find five levels of electric energy created by the club scene’s most favorite DJs: Tiesto, Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, Lil Jon and more.
It’s a safe bet that, as a night owl, music is important to you. If so, check out On The Record at Park MGM. The latest from Jonnie and Mark Houston, twin brothers famous for their LA clubs Black Rabbit Rose and No Vacancy among others, celebrates every genre of music.
This speakeasy-club boasts guest DJs, karaoke and Startenders—mixologists that take your favorite song and create a cocktail around it. Make your way through the space and out to the patio to the 1963 Bristol Lodekka double-decker bus, now serving as the DJ booth.
Culinary Kangaroo
If your personality matches the Culinary Kangaroo, you’ll find good company in Las Vegas, as it’s known as much for dining as it is for entertainment. Sample the gastronomical delights created by Joël Robuchon, France’s “Chef of the Century,” whose eponymous restaurant Joël Robuchon at MGM Grand is the only Michelin three-star restaurant in Las Vegas.
The late culinary genius’ thumbprint is also on the Michelin-starred L’Atelier at MGM Grand. Watch as favorite such as La Pintande Fermiére et le foie gras rôtis, pommes de terre confites au jus (French hen with roasted foie gras and confit potatoes au jus) and La Langoustine truffée cuite en ravioli avec une étuvée du chous vert (Truffled langoustine ravioli served with simmered cabbage and foie gras sauce) are prepared right in front of you.
Continue the culinary tour around the world at Carbone at ARIA. Celebrating the classic mid-century Italian-American restaurants, this spot serves New York-inspired cuisine such as Lobster Fra Diavolo and Chicken Scarpariello with glamour, showmanship and, best of all, tableside preparation.
Curious Cat
If you have a thirst for knowledge and are driven to go, see and do, your personality matches the Curious Cat. Vacation to you is synonymous with learning, and Las Vegas is up for the challenge.
Start with The Artist Studio, MGM Resorts artist-in-residence program. MGM Resorts Art & Culture offers studio space for artists to create new works in an open environment so guests can witness the process. Works are commissioned from each artist to become a part of the permanent collection.
For something totally different, meet some of the most intelligent animals on the planet at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage. Here, you can get a taste of life as a professional throughout the Secret Garden, home to black panthers, golden tigers and white lions. These lush surroundings serve as a research facility, educating visitors about these exotic animals.
Love Dove
From the famous wedding chapels to romantic dinners and fantasy hotel rooms, love is in the air in Las Vegas. Set the mood by taking in Zumanity at New York-New York. Known as “the sensual side of Cirque du Soleil,” Mistress of Sensuality Edie takes you through a titillating adventure of contortionists, daring aerial choreography and a water bowl act that will take your breath away.
Afterward, stroll down The Strip and stop at the Fountains of Bellagio to enjoy the breathtaking display of the fountains choreographed to thundering music. Then share a bottle of wine and a romantic dinner at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM.
More MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas
More by MGM Resorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS