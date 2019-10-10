The Excellence Collection | October 10, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Where to Book Your Clients in Playa Mujeres
Playa Mujeres is a lovely destination to suggest to your clients. They have the convenience of flying into the Cancun airport and easy access to Cancun if desired, but they’ll enjoy the peace and quiet of Playa Mujeres and the long, natural beaches.
The Excellence Collection has three all-inclusive resorts to choose from in this location, each one catering to a different type of client—Excellence Playa Mujeres, Beloved Playa Mujeres and Finest Playa Mujeres.
Excellence Playa Mujeres is an adults-only property, perfect for couples and groups of adults looking for a romantic retreat. Each suite is at least 807 square feet or larger, and guests are treated to 24-hour room service.
Adults that might be looking for more of a boutique option will prefer to stay at Beloved Playa Mujeres. This hotel appeals mainly to couples and has a focus on romance and wellness.
Any families you have traveling to this destination can stay at Finest Playa Mujeres. Guests of all ages are welcomed with open arms, and they’ll experience an upbeat environment and several opportunities for fun in the sun.
Your clients will come home thanking you for introducing them to a new destination.
Visit The Excellence Collection website to learn more about these three resorts.
More The Excellence Collection, Mexico
More by The Excellence Collection
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS