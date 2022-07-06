Discover Gilbert Arizona Blog | July 06, 2022 10:21 AM ET
Where to Stay in Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona offers a variety of accommodations fit for any family vacation or business trip, with access to Phoenix and other area attractions.
The Staybridge Suites Phoenix East – Gilbert is a great choice for a variety of different travelers, with one-bedroom and two-bedroom suite options in a brand-new facility. The hotel offers complimentary breakfast each morning and three weekly socials in the evenings. Free Wi-Fi, a pool and fitness center help travelers stay connected and healthy during their stay.
One benefit of this hotel is that it also offers extended-stay benefits, like self-service laundry facilities and rooms with full kitchens, which are perfect for business travelers on a long business trip or road-trippers.
Another great option is the Hyatt Place Phoenix/Gilbert. It offers many of the same benefits as the Staybridge Suites, but without the extended-stay benefits. A fitness center, outdoor pool, bar and complimentary breakfast are great amenities for travelers, while the rooms are appointed in modern furnishings.
One particular benefit of this hotel is that it’s pet-friendly! The hotel accepts two dogs per room, as long as they both weigh under 50 pounds. Travelers staying 1-6 nights with their pet or pets will be charged $75 for an extra cleaning fee.
The Home2 Suites by Hilton Gilbert is another new accommodation option featuring extended-stay benefits, like free Wi-Fi and breakfast each day. The hotel offers nonsmoking and accessible studios and suites to suit a variety of travelers. It also has a pet-friendly policy that’s similar to the Hyatt Place, though the fee is $50 for 1-4 nights, $75 for over 5 nights.
Other amenities include a fitness center and outdoor pool, free parking and full kitchens in the suites.
Business travelers, road-trippers and other travelers can enjoy plenty of accommodation choices in Gilbert, Arizona.
For more information, please visit Gilbert’s official tourism website.
More Discover Gilbert Arizona, Arizona
More by Discover Gilbert Arizona Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS