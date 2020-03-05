Su-Jit Lin | March 05, 2020 12:09 PM ET
Why It Pays to Upgrade
With the launch of Travel Impressions’ Get Paid to Upgrade program, the answer to “why upgrade?” is obvious to agents.
Now, with two percent more commission paid out on the TOTAL land portion of any package booking to hundreds of participating suppliers for an average payout of $100 per booking and $500 for Flex Groups, it’s a no-brainer now more than ever.
But the immediate benefit is just as much for the end traveler as it is for the advisor. So when your clients ask you why you’re suggesting that they upgrade, here are some fast, easy answers:
1. It’s in the name itself: upgrade. You’re elevating the experience as soon as you choose to level up a vacation.
2. More space. Who doesn’t want more room in their room? Because we all know there’s nothing quite like the luxury of opening that door to a spectacular amount of space.
3. Superior amenities. From the toiletry brands in the bathroom to the mini-bar, in-room snacks and even furnishings, some resorts give guests in higher categories a bit more.
4. Better locations. They chose the perfect destination ... so why stop there? Upgraded accommodations often boast prime placement on the resort grounds or buildings.
5. VIP service. One category can be the difference between excellent service and butler or concierge service at some properties. And trust us—it’s always worth it.
6. Extra perks. Private check-ins, lounges and pool and beach areas; special restaurants and priority reservations; resort, spa and dining credit ... and that’s just the start of what’s possible!
7. Exclusive values. Don’t forget—higher room categories may also make guests eligible for Apple Leisure Group Vacations exclusive perks such as Partner Privileges with Travel Impressions, for even more special treatment goodies.
Trust us; once your customers move from lead-in packages to upgraded ones, they’ll never look back—not just in terms of bumping up their stays, but also in terms of working with an agent to do so. After all, it’s your guidance that leads them to a better vacation. It’s your connections that get them additional benefits. And it’s your advice that shows them the way to a whole new way to travel in luxury and gets them the most bang for their buck.
So sure, the extra two percent you’ll earn with Get Paid to Upgrade is an instant win. But the real advantage to agents is long term when you upgrade their vacation to “amazing.” You’re giving customers another reason to owe you their loyalty and repeat business. And Travel Impressions, with programs like this, is just here to help.
To learn more about Travel Impressions’ Get Paid to Upgrade program, visit www.travimp.com/GetPaidtoUpgrade.
