Puerto Vallarta Blog | November 30, 2021 5:00 PM ET
Why Puerto Vallarta Should Be Your Winter Getaway Spot
As families and friends gather for the holiday season, they often share upcoming vacation excitement or even create travel plans together. With the cold winter months approaching, many people are looking for warm-weather destinations to retreat to.
Puerto Vallarta, located on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, is an ideal option for a winter getaway spot. There are several nonstop flights from airports all over the US, making it a breeze to get to.
The destination also appeals to travelers of all ages. Couples will find a number of quiet, adults-only resorts to visit, and families have endless options of properties that cater to both adults and children. Groups of friends planning a trip together will be able to find high-energy spots as well as hotels with a laidback vibe.
Puerto Vallarta has a host of outdoor adventures for those who enjoy exploring while on vacation. Horseback riding in the Sierra Madre mountain range, biking near downtown and zip lining through the treetops are just a few of the many activities on offer.
Those who prefer to be in the water will also find plenty to do – from swimming and snorkeling to jet-skiing and flyboarding. There are also a handful of unique experiences that tourists may not find back home, such as baby turtle encounters.
To top it off, Puerto Vallarta is home to some of the most friendly people, and guests will immediately feel welcomed when they arrive and all throughout their stay.
Contact a travel advisor or visit visitpuertovallarta.com to learn more about this destination and to start planning your winter getaway.
More Puerto Vallarta CVB, Puerto Vallarta
More by Puerto Vallarta Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS