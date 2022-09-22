Windstar Cruises Blog | September 22, 2022 11:00 PM ET
Why You Deserve a Windstar Cruise
Now is the time to book that bucket-list journey that you have always known you want to take because Windstar Cruises is setting sail on an 85-day grand voyage that sails to 17 countries and ticks off all the most sought-after European destinations. It's the perfect itinerary for those who are longing to get out of town and not sure they want to rush back.
The journey, which begins in Reykjavik and concludes in Istanbul, touches on places well-tread passengers have seen before and some off-the-beaten-path places, creating a blend of the familiar and exotic on a voyage that goes far beyond the ordinary.
This European odyssey includes ancient Greek ruins, D-Day beaches, medieval Hanse towns, Norwegian fjords, Aegean sunsets and more. Guests have the chance for intimate interactions in places such as the Netherlands flower market and the Turkish bazaars and have the opportunity to taste everything from Sicilian pizza to Spanish paella.
In addition to being able to discover some of Europe's most off-the-beaten path ports, guests can also stay late and overnight in many places, affording the opportunity to see some of Europe's most iconic destinations transform from day to night. There are 13 late nights and 12 overnights during the voyage.
Sailing on the Star Legend, guests will discover the true difference of the Windstar experience. The ship carries just 312 guests and is nimble enough to navigate some of Europe's narrower waterways, including the Corinth Canal. Onboard, guests will get to know what makes Windstar, including stellar service and a small ship experience second to none.
