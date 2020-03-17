Funjet Vacations Blog | March 17, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Why You Should Book a Stay at Marival Armony
Marival Armony Punta De Mita is a family-friendly luxury resort that needs more recognition. While you may not need much convincing to book a stay at an all-inclusive tropical paradise, Funjet has listed a few reasons why your next vacation should be spent at Marival Armony.
One of the highlights of the Marival Armony resort is the location. Punta De Mita is settled on a 1,500-acre peninsula that provides breath-taking ocean views. The city is a hub of activity, located between Banderas Bay and the Sierra Madre mountains. Visitors can explore the scenic town of San Sebastian or tour the nearby Puerto Vallarta.
Of course, you may find it difficult to tear yourself away from the resort when there is so much to do on-site, especially for families.
Marival Armony is located on a beach, which gives families plenty of sun-filled activities like building sandcastles and swimming. Kids can also enjoy the scavenger hunts and crafts provided by the Marival Kids Club, while teens can play pool and video games and visit the on-site Teens Club.
Marival Armony is not only ideal for families though. It is also a perfect resort for couples to enjoy a private getaway.
The resort provides the adults only Cañada building for guests looking for a peaceful and intimate vacation. An adults-only experience at Marival Armony includes a private demi-pool, drinks at the Insú Sky Lounge, a romantic dinner at Divum and a spa treatment for two at Melange.
Whether traveling with just your significant other or the whole family, Marival Armony has five unique restaurants that are sure to satisfy every palette. The resort provides everything from Asian to Mexican to Italian, and the menus provide an array of vegan and gluten-free options to suit all dietary needs.
