IMG Blog | January 05, 2023 6:00 AM ET
Why You Should Buy Travel Insurance for These 4 Types of Vacations
Have you been thinking about taking your dream vacation? With various travel restrictions the past few years, you may have been sitting at home imagining yourself traveling the world and experiencing the trip of a lifetime.
Now that travel restrictions around the world have been lessened, many people are making their dreams a reality by booking big-ticket trips. Whether you want to see the wildlife of the Kalahari Desert, sip wine in Tuscany with your best friends, or set sail on a luxurious cruise, there could likely be a substantial amount of money that goes into taking your next big trip, which is why having a travel insurance plan in place to protect yourself and your trip investment is so important. Here are four types of vacations that generally require large, pre-paid trip amounts, making them the ideal vacation type to protect with travel insurance.
Safari
Lions, elephants, and giraffes are animals many of us have seen while visiting our local zoo. However, if you’re the type of person who wants to see these incredible creatures in their natural habitat, then your dream might be to go on an African safari tour. Whether your adventure takes you to Cape Town or the Serengeti, guided African safaris can cost thousands of dollars, with much of the expense being paid upfront. Having travel insurance can help you avoid completely losing the large amount of money you’ve invested into your safari should you come down with the flu and have to cancel.
Heritage Tour
Learning more about your ancestors and where your family tree stems from can be captivating. Some people take an ancestry test or use family members as resources to learn more. You can often trace ancestors to having lived in different countries and even different continents. If you are someone who loves learning about their ancestry and traveling the world, then you may have considered going on a heritage tour to see what family history you can discover, but a private heritage tour across the globe may come at a high price. Should you choose to book such a trip, make sure you have a travel insurance plan in place to protect you from the unexpected.
Women-Only Trips
Female-only travel is a form of travel that is growing in popularity, and traveling with a group of women is especially appealing for safety and companionship. There are several tour companies that recognize this demand and offer options for women-only guided tours and planned vacations. Similar to a guided safari or heritage tour, this type of travel is likely going to require payment prior to embarking on the trip. A travel insurance plan that includes Cancel For Any Reason coverage could be especially useful in this case for any woman who books a women-only tour, but after giving the trip more consideration, decides she doesn’t want to go anymore.
Niche Cruises
Going on a cruise can be the perfect mix of relaxation and fun, but to take your cruising experience up a notch, maybe you’ve considered setting sail on a cruise designed specifically for you and your interests. Nowadays, there is just about any type of cruise imaginable. Whether you want to go on a cruise that caters to the LGBTQ community, ghost hunters, or cat lovers, there is a cruise for you. As with a typical cruise, any niche cruise you decide to book is going to require you to pay for it upfront.
Regardless of what your once-in-a-lifetime vacation looks like, make sure that purchasing travel insurance is one of your top priorities as you’re planning your trip. Travel insurance plans such as those within IMG’s iTravelInsured Travel Series are there to protect you and your financial investment. To learn more, visit www.imglobal.com.
