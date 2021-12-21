Norwegian Cruise Line Blog | December 20, 2021 7:00 AM ET
Why You Should Cruise to Alaska This Year
Cruising in Alaska is on almost every adventure traveler’s bucket list – but just in case it’s not, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has created a list of several reasons why it should be. And what better time to embark on the ultimate Alaskan adventure than this year?
Cruising to this destination with NCL is a one-of-a-kind experience. Guests get to see glaciers and encounter wildlife, all while discovering the history and culture of Alaska.
There are endless reasons to take an Alaskan cruise this upcoming season with NCL, but here are a few of the main ones:
—Travelers get to sail on award-winning cruise ships, including the Norwegian Bliss.
—They’ll find satisfaction in finally crossing Alaska off the bucket list.
—Taking in the stunning Alaska sunsets is something that needs to be done in person.
—The temperatures in the summer are ideal, as they range from 60 to 80 degrees.
—Cruisers can try unique excursions such as dog sledding.
These are just a few of the many reasons why travelers should start planning for an Alaska cruise with NCL.
