WIMCO Villas Blog | October 18, 2022 6:00 PM ET
WIMCO Has 30 Villas in Special Reserve Collection in St Barts
WIMCO Villas has expanded its luxury Special Reserve Collection Villas on St Barts to 30 villas, which include private chef services as well as a personal concierge available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In addition to private chefs and a concierge, guests staying in Special Reserve Collection villas get more exclusive privileges, such as an on-island team and privileged access to coveted chaise lounges at top beach clubs on the island. WIMCO’s Air Desk will also book all international and local flights for travelers and arrange VIP airport transfers and arrivals services.
The most recent addition to the Special Reserve Collection is the extraordinary Villa Embrace in Gustavia. This five-bedroom villa overlooking the harbor in Gustavia reinterprets the luxury villa rental experience in St Barts.
Prices for this 12,000-square-foot villa with two pools, a game room, a massage room and an interior waterfall start at $21,450 per night for low season and top out at $64,266 per night over New Year's holiday.
“The Special Reserve Collection villas all have four or more bedrooms and are designed for families and large groups,” said WIMCO president Stiles Bennet. “One reason WIMCO chose to include the services of a private chef in the price of these larger villas is due to how challenging it can be in peak season to get a table seating 8-14 people for dinner at the top restaurants in Gustavia. It also solves the problem of finding childcare at night as the family can all stay in and dine together. This additional level of service elevates an already exceptional villa rental experience."
WIMCO’s Special Reserve Collection also includes exceptional private waterfront villas in Turks & Caicos, Anguilla, St Martin, the BVI and other distinctive vacation enclaves.
