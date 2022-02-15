Windstar Cruises Blog | February 15, 2022 4:41 PM ET
Windstar Cruises Knows the Way to Tahiti
Travelers looking to explore the world in a unique, intimate way – closer to destinations but away from crowds – can look no further than Windstar Cruises.
The cruise line knows the way to a path less traveled, a path that includes incredible experiences allowing guests to deeply connect with the destinations they’re visiting. Right now, Tahiti is top on the list for many travelers, and Windstar knows the way to an extraordinary Tahitian vacation.
When traveling with Windstar Cruises to Tahiti, guests can bundle the round trip airfare from LAX, the cruise, pre- and post-cruise hotel stays and airport transportation all in one package, making for a seamless experience. There are options for seven-day, 10-day and 11-day private yacht-style cruises.
The package includes personal sets of fitted snorkel gear that guests can use throughout the cruise and a celebration event in Bora Bora. Travelers can choose to upgrade their Tahiti experience with an Overwater Bungalow package.
These cruises exploring Tahiti are already a bucket list experience, but travelers can take the trip to the next level by opting to make it all-inclusive. At $79 per person per day, guests receive access to unlimited alcoholic beverages (in addition to the non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee, tea, soda, bottled water and zero-proof cocktails that are already included), unlimited Wi-Fi so they can stay connected to friends and family and all gratuities.
Click here to explore the variety of cruises Windstar offers in Tahiti and call 844-427-7382 or contact your local travel advisor to get your vacation booked.
