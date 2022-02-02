Argentina Blog | February 02, 2022 10:12 AM ET
World Class Fishing in Argentina
Fly fishing fans will find some of the best fishing in the world in Argentina’s rivers and lakes. From north to south, Argentina’s dramatic landscapes and diversity of climates provides anglers with a range of unique locations that offer everything from a large habitat of exotic golden dorado to the world’s largest sea trout run. Anglers can also choose from a variety of accommodations ranging from some of the world’s most luxurious fishing lodges to more wallet-friendly options. Following are a few of Argentina’s top fishing locations.
Located in the northeastern province of Corrientes, the Esteros del Iberá boasts fly fishing for golden dorado in a setting that houses 30 percent of Argentina’s biodiversity. This reservoir is one of the most important freshwater reservoirs in South America and the second largest wetland in the world.
The muddy waters of the Paraná River are well known for fishing mahi-mahi, surubí and pacú. Time your trip for the Fiesta Nacional del Dorado (The Dorado National Festival) in August, which attracts anglers from all over the world.
Those in search of that trophy golden dorado venture deep into the remote mountain streams and rivers of Argentina’s northwestern Salta province, a region of stunning landscapes and rich indigenous and criollo heritage. Fly-fishing on the Juramento and Dorado Rivers in the mountain forests of Argentina is a memorable experience.
At the far end of the continent, Tierra del Fuego offers high-quality fishing amidst Antarctic beech forests. The Río Grande River has become the most productive sea-run brown trout fishery in the world thanks to an implementation of access control and catch-and-release regulations.
Lake Strobel, in Santa Cruz province, is famous for its trophy rainbow trout fishing and pristine waters. The best place to fish is at the mouth of the Barrancoso River, Strobel Lake’s only significant tributary.
The Caterina River in Los Glaciares National Park is home to one of the only runs of Atlantic king salmon in the world. This river offers everything from deep glacial pools to shallow fast running streams where anglers can cast into clear shallow water.
Located among Patagonia’s plains, the Santa Cruz River offers untapped steelhead fishing where anglers can try their hand at what is known to be one of the hardest fighting migratory fish in the world.
Junín de los Andes, in northern Patagonia, is situated on the banks of the Chimehuin River and at the entrance to Lanín National Park. Thanks to its natural beauty and close vicinity to a variety of lakes and rivers, the town offers outstanding opportunities to fly fish. The mouth of the Chimehuin, located just 13 miles from town, is particularly known for its fly fishing for trout.
