July 08, 2019
Xcaret for Honeymooners
Mysterious underground rivers, a long stroll hand in hand through the jungle, exotic animal viewing—not only are these things perfect for a family vacation, but they also make great activities to do during a honeymoon in Mexico.
Xcaret, one of Experiencias Xcaret’s natural parks, is located in Riviera Maya and is a lovely place to spend a day while honeymooning in the area. Whether the couple is staying at Hotel Xcaret Mexico or another resort nearby, Xcaret park can be visited any day of the week.
With more than 40 attractions available, there is something for all interests to enjoy. Couples can choose lowkey activities such as relaxing near the beach and natural pools and taking a visit to the Butterfly Pavilion.
There are also more adventurous activities available such as swimming in underground rivers, admiring animals such as jaguars, flamingos and exotic birds and exploring the Mayan ruins at the park.
Come evening, honeymooners can choose to learn about the history of the Mexican culture with pre-Hispanic dances, the equestrian show and the “Xcaret Mexico Espectacular” presentation. This show includes more than 300 artists on stage.
In addition to lounging by the pool at their resort, couples should consider adding a day trip to Xcaret, or any of the Experiencias Xcaret parks, to their honeymoon itinerary. It’s a memorable way to begin life together as a married couple.
