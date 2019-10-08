Experiencias Xcaret Blog | October 08, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Years of Earth's History Hidden in an Adventure Park
It’s hard for the human mind to even measure the idea of a million years' time. Imagine now, talking about 65 million years...the whole existence of humankind becomes proportional to the blink of an eye!
However, Earth as we know it is a product of the constant changes in natural history, and everything carries a little bit of its past in it. This is the case of the Yucatan Peninsula. It is believed, that a little less than 66 million years ago, a meteor landed near this area causing the mass extinction of the Cretaceous Paleogene period, and yes, dinosaurs too.
Urbanization and the global lifestyle that rules us these days has gained a lot of terrain on our day to day lives, making us believe that natural history only lives in museums. However, that’s different in the Riviera Maya.
The meteor that impacted millions of years ago caused the precise conditions for a massive system of underground rivers, caverns and sinkholes that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. Exploring them is not always easy, and in some cases, a little dangerous.
However, that’s where Xplor comes into play. Xplor is an adventure park located near Playa del Carmen where underground rivers and a huge cavern system filled with stalactites and stalagmites host adrenaline boosting activities.
Certificated by the ACCT as the most visited zip-line park in the world, Xplor offers adventures from above the treetops, through land in amphibious vehicles and into the Earth through their caverns. Their zip-line circuits display astonishing views as well as refreshing splashes at the end of them.
Two circuits are designed for amphibious vehicles to cross the jungle, and their hanging bridges are another favorite among visitors. Hammock splash, stalactite river swim, rafts and a spectacular buffet are some other things you will find at Xplor.
As an all-inclusive park, there are no forced activities nor limits. You will not be rushed by a tour guide, since they are there for professional and certified assistance, but you are free to choose the path to follow and do the activities however many times you wish.
With the quality, safety standards and attention to detail that characterizes all the parks by Grupo Xcaret, Xplor becomes a must-visit for all the adventure seekers and nature lovers. It's an amazing place to explore the traces of Earth’s history and have an unforgettable day (or night if you visit Xplor Fuego instead).
